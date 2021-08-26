Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 12,802 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Criteo worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,794. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.