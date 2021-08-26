Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 67,442 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 224,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,252. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.