Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 7,216 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.