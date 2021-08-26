Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Waters worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,684. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $411.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.