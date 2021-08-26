Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $275.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.15 and last traded at $275.15, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

