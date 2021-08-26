Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Head to Head Review

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Weatherford International alerts:

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip $364.97 million 2.33 -$30.77 million $0.25 95.92

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dril-Quip.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Dril-Quip -14.78% -2.30% -2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weatherford International and Dril-Quip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dril-Quip 1 4 0 0 1.80

Dril-Quip has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Dril-Quip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.