Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

