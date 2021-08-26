Wedbush Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

