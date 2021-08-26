Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN):

8/12/2021 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Hillman Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

