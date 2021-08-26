Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNDY opened at $351.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.49. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $396.88.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $121,245,000. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

