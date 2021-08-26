Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW):

  • 8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.
  • 8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00.
  • 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.
  • 7/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$39.43 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
  • 7/23/2021 – Power Co. of Canada was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

POW opened at C$43.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.27. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

