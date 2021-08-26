Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SEA (NYSE: SE) recently:
- 8/21/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 8/18/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 8/4/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 7/27/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 7/22/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.