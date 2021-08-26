Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SEA (NYSE: SE) recently:

8/21/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

8/18/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

8/4/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

7/27/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

7/22/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

