Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pandora A/S (PANDY)

8/19/2021 – Pandora A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/18/2021 – Pandora A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/18/2021 – Pandora A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/12/2021 – Pandora A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

