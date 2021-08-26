Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently:

8/23/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues remains a concern. Additionally, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Moreover, continued investment in the digital market may also hurt its profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft Expansion: Burning Crusade Classic is expected to boost top-line growth.”

7/21/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

