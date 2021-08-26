Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/20/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/10/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/5/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/4/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

7/13/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/12/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/6/2021 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.