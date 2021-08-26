Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS: EXPGY) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Experian plc offers information services. The company's business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. "

8/5/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/19/2021 – Experian had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,991. Experian plc has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

