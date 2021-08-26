WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.98 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. WELL has a market cap of $69.98 million and $759,311.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

