Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.18.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.