Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $430.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.18.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
