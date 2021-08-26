Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.