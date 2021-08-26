Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.63% of Werner Enterprises worth $79,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 598,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

