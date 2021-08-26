WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

