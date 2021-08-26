WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.
Shares of WCC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $119.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
