Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,809. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.