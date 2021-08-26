Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV remained flat at $$120.40 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.