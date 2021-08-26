Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,540,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

