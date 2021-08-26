Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.62. 1,162,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.