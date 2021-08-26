Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 4.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

