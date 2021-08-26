Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,260 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 3,832,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

