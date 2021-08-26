Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 36,669,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

