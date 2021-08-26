Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $84,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

