Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Western Areas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

