Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,564,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $43,324,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.