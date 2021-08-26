Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

