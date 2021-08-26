Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.12.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,283,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.