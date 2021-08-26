WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $797,226.93

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $797,226.93 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

