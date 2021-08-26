Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.13% of Whirlpool worth $427,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,715. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.34.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

