Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Shares Up 8.2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.94. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

