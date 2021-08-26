WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $793.81 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $793.81 million and $26.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 938,096,570 coins and its circulating supply is 738,096,569 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

