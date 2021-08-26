Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,888 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,442,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

