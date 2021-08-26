Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,971 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.