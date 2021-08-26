Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

