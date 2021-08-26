Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.68.

