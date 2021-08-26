Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 50,789 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,132,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.