William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of JWN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

