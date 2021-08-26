William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.97.

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.23 on Thursday, reaching $273.08. 506,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

