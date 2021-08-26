William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

