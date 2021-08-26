Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

