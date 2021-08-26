Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.