Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.43.

WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

