Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,487. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 122,292.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.