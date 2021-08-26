Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

